JARVIS, ONT. -- A 35-year-old Haldimand County man has died after getting struck by a pickup truck on Highway 6.

Haldimand County OPP, fire and paramedics responded to the single-vehicle collision Highway 6 south of Haldimand Road 55 in Jarvis on Wednesday at 12:34 a.m.

OPP investigation has determined the pickup truck driven by a 42-year-old man from Haldimand County, was northbound on Highway 6, when it struck a pedestrian.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and attempted life-saving efforts, which were unsuccessful.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Highway 6 between Haldimand Road 55 and Haldimand County Road 69 was closed for approximately eight hours while emergency crews were on scene.

OPP continue to investigate and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have any information to assist with the investigation, to contact them at 1- 888 - 310 - 1122.