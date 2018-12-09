An adult male was rushed to hospital tonight with life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the intersection of Dundas and Highbury.

Police say a southbound truck struck the man just after 11pm. A walker and cane were visible in the crosswalk. The driver remained on scene; police say no charges have been laid at this time.

They continue to interview witness and investigate the circumstances of the collision. The intersection is currently closed as Traffic Management are taking photographs of the scene.

More details to come as made available to CTV London.