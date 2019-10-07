

CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff, CTV London





A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle during the morning rush hour Monday.

The crash occurred just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Clarke Road and Trafalgar Street.

A witness told CTV she heard a ‘thud’ and looked over to see a man lying in the middle of the street. A pool of blood was visible on the pavement.

A pick-up truck had stopped nearby.

A London Fire Department Platoon Chief happened to be near the scene at the time of the collision and said that the pedestrian’s injuries were serious.

London police are investigating the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.