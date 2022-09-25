Pedestrian killed in hit and run early Sunday morning: OPP

OPP are searching for the driver of a pickup that allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian in a hit and run early Sunday morning in Brant County.

According to a press release from Brant County OPP, at approximately 1:21 a.m. on Sunday, OPP and EMS responded to a Muir Road North address in Brant County, east of Woodstock, Ont. for a report of a person laying on the road.

Police say the pedestrian had been struck by a passing vehicle on Muir Road North. The individual suffered serious life-threatening injuries, and was pronounced deceased on scene.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notifications.

Police say the vehicle involved in the incident is a Ford pickup truck that will have damage to its front right corner and is missing a passenger mirror.

Automotive repair facilities, scrap yards or local body shops are encouraged to contact police if a vehicle matching the description was recently repaired or if these types of parts were ordered for the right front corner or passenger side mirror.

In addition, police urge the driver of the vehicle to come forward.

“To the driver of this pickup truck, do the right thing, do the smart thing — please pick up that phone and contact police,” said Const. Ed Sanchuk in a video posted to Twitter.

Anyone who was travelling through Muir Road North between Second Concession Road and Third Concession Road between 12:00 a.m. and 1:20 a.m. on Sunday is asked to contact police if they observed anything suspicious. Police also ask residents to check their surveillance cameras to see if they captured footage of the vehicle or pedestrian involved.

The West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team continue to investigate.

“I just want to extend my deepest and sincerest condolences to everyone who’s been affected by this incident, to all the first responders, and to the Good Samaritan who stopped and tried to provide assistance early this morning,” said Sanchuk.

Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).