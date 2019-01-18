

A pedestrian who was was struck and killed by a vehicle early Friday afternoon has been identified by police.

Early reports indicated the pedestrian was without vital signs and CPR was being performed at the scene after the crash around 2 p.m.

Police say the man was transported from the scene with serious injuries, but was later pronounced dead in hospital.

On Saturday, police identified the man as Randy Pinkerton, 63, of London.

Pinkerton was reportedly using a mobility scooter at the time of the collision.

Investigators say the vehicle involved was heading eastbound on Commissioners when the collision occurred.

The airbags in the Volkswagon Jetta were deployed and the driver suffered minor injuries. There were no passengers in the car.

The vehicle came to a stop about 50 metres east of the intersection and debris could be seen on a long stretch of the road.

The investigation continues.