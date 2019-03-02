Featured
Pedestrian killed by pick-up truck in Aylmer
Ottawa Police would not confirm any further details, saying the investigation was now in the hands of the Special Investigation's Unit (SIU).
CTV London
Published Saturday, March 2, 2019 12:50PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 2, 2019 1:02PM EST
Aylmer police are investigating after a pick-up truck hit and killed a pedestrian Saturday morning.
The incident happened on Talbot Street between Caverly Road and Rutherford Avenue around 9:53 a.m.
Police have confirmed to CTV News that an 81-year-old man from Aylmer was killed.
His name is not being released at this time.
Charges are pending as the investigation continues.
Witnesses are asked to contact police.