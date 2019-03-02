

CTV London





Aylmer police are investigating after a pick-up truck hit and killed a pedestrian Saturday morning.

The incident happened on Talbot Street between Caverly Road and Rutherford Avenue around 9:53 a.m.

Police have confirmed to CTV News that an 81-year-old man from Aylmer was killed.

His name is not being released at this time.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Witnesses are asked to contact police.