A pedestrian was struck and killed in Woodstock early Saturday.

Police say a 63-year-old man from Oxford County was walking in a parking lot on Township Road 4 around 2:30 a.m. when he was hit by a transport truck.

The man was taken to Woodstock hospital with life threatening injuries and pronounced dead a short time later.

Forensic Identification Unit members and the Traffic Reconstruction Investigation Unit are on the scene investigating as is Labour Canada.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until family members are notified.