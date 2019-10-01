LONDON, Ont. - OPP are investigating a train collision that sent a pedestrian to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday.

Provincial police say the crash happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday in the area of Union and Victoria streets in Ingersoll, Ont.

A freight train on the CN Rail line reportedly collided with a pedestrian, who was transported to hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Oxford County OPP or Crime Stoppers.