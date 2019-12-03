LONDON, ONT. -- Police in St. Thomas have charged a 60-year-old man after a pedestrian was struck on Monday evening.

Investigators say a 49-year-old woman was crossing East Street along the north side of Talbot Street around 7:30 p.m. when the incident occurred.

The driver was allegedly turning onto East from Talbot when the woman was knocked to the ground.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

The St. Thomas man driving was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.