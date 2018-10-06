Featured
Pedestrian in serious condition following crash on Highbury
London police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Highbury Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (Morgan Baker / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Saturday, October 6, 2018 4:00PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 6, 2018 6:11PM EDT
London police are investigating a serious collision that closed Highbury Avenue between Cheapside and Huron Streets.
Police were called to the area around 3:15 p.m. Saturday and found a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries but they are not considered life threatening.