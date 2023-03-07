Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Owen Sound

A pedestrian sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Owen Sound.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday on 10th Street East between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue East.

The Owen Sound Police Service responded to the collision, and closed the area for the majority of the afternoon.

Investigators revealed that a woman was walking northbound across 10th Street East when a car making a left turn from 4th Avenue East onto 10th Street East hit her, knocking her onto the hood of the vehicle and then onto the roadway.

The pedestrian was taken to the Grey Bruce Regional Health Centre for medical treatment, and was later airlifted to St. Michaels hospital in Toronto for further treatment.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The driver has been charged with careless driving.