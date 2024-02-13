LONDON
    • Pedestrian dies after school bus collision in St. Thomas, police say

    St. Thomas, Ont. police investigate a collision involving a school bus on Talbot Street on Feb. 12, 2024. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) St. Thomas, Ont. police investigate a collision involving a school bus on Talbot Street on Feb. 12, 2024. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
    A 75-year-old woman has died following a collision involving a school bus in St. Thomas, Ont.

    The incident occurred Monday around 3:20 p.m. at the corner of Talbot and Manitoba Streets, according to police.

    The pedestrian, 75-year-old Elizabeth Anderson, was sent to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries where she later died.

    Talbot Street between Alma and Horton Streets remained closed for several hours Monday evening while police conducted their investigation.

    Alll roads in the area have since reopened but the investigation remains active, according to officers.

    "Additional information will be shared when available," the St. Thomas Police Service said in a release Tuesday afternoon.

