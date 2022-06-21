Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Walpole Island

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Walpole Island, according to police.

Officers were called to the scene on Chief’s Road around 11:30 p.m. and a person was taken to hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

A section of Chief's Road was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

Police say the name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone.