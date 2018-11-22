

Scott Miller, CTV London





A 77-year-old man hit by a vehicle in Stratford on Wednedsay night has died.

The man was crossing Highway 8 near the Festival Inn around 6:30 p.m. when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

The pedestrian was rushed to Stratford Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

A section of Highway 8 was closed until midnight as police investigated. The pedestrian’s name has not been released by police.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.