Pedestrian dead following collision in Sarnia Ont: Police
Friday night, Sarnia Ont., emergency crews responded to a vehicle collision that left a pedestrian dead on Tashmoo Avenue, South of Churchill road.
Constable Dave Schoch with Sarnia police says the incident happened shortly after 10 p.m.
As a result of the collision, a 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, Schoch says in a release.
Members of the Sarnia Police Service Community Patrol, Traffic, Forensic Identification and Criminal Investigations Branches responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.
Police say the preliminary findings indicate that a motor vehicle being driven southbound struck the pedestrian as he lay in the roadway. The investigation is still ongoing into the totality of the circumstances, but as of yet, no charges have been laid.
Leaders swing into weekend as campaign ends first week focused on First Nations
The federal election campaign finished off its first week with two leaders planning events while Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has no scheduled public appearances Saturday
Taliban co-founder arrives in Kabul to hammer out new government as airport chaos grows
Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar has arrived in Kabul for talks with other leaders to hammer out a new Afghan government, a Taliban official said on Saturday, almost a week after the Islamist militants took over the capital without resistance.
'Seems like using the nuclear option': Canadians who don't want the jab decry COVID-19 vaccine mandates
With Ottawa's announcement that federally regulated workplaces will require staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19, some Canadians feel they are being forced to choose between getting the jab or losing their job.
Gagne says carrying Canada's flag into Paralympic opening ceremony is 'a gift'
Priscilla Gagne, who has retinitis pigmentosa, a visual impairment affecting her central vision, will carry Canada's flag during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Canada ramping up evacuation from Kabul with faster processing, fewer hurdles
Canada will accelerate processing the families of interpreters and others who supported its mission in Afghanistan to quickly evacuate as many approved people as possible, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said Friday.
U.S. warns citizens away from Kabul airport due to potential threats
The United States advised Americans in Afghanistan to avoid traveling to Kabul airport in an embassy travel advisory on Saturday as thousands try to flee the country.
U.S. extending travel restrictions at border with Canada for another 30 days
The United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel across its land and ferry borders with Canada and Mexico until Sept. 21.
Haiti faces anger and despair a week after quake, stirring security fears
Tensions in Haiti were rising on Saturday over a lack of aid to remote areas of the impoverished country hardest hit by last week’s devastating earthquake that killed over 2,000 people.
Toronto hospital network says they will fire unvaccinated employees
A Toronto hospital network has confirmed that any employees who decide not to get vaccinated by the end of October will be fired.
More than 4,000 Moderna vaccine doses wasted in Waterloo Region
More than 4,000 Moderna doses have gone to waste in Waterloo Region.
'It's been tough': Waterloo Region restaurants facing labour shortages, struggling to hire
Restaurants in Waterloo Region are struggling with labour shortages, forcing some to cut hours.
Purr-fect playlist: Google Canada donates Google Nests to local humane society to help anxious animals
Google Canada donated Nest devices to the Guelph Humane Society, allowing them to use music to help animals cope with anxiety.
Suspect identified and arrested
The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit has identified and arrested a suspect involved in a robbery investigation.
Two charged with murder in death of Windsor, Ont. man
Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Oyebode Oyenuga, whose remains were found on Walpole Island First Nation in March.
OHL makes proof of COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all spectators
The Ontario Hockey League is making proof of COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all spectators starting in October.
Multiple crews respond to fire on farmland in Essa
Fire crews from multiple different municipalities responded to a fire on farmland in Essa Friday evening.
Convicted impaired driver who killed friend in crash granted full parole
Convicted drunk driver Andrew Fallows has been granted full parole.
Local candidates hard at work with 30 days remaining until election day
With a month until Canadians head to the polls, the candidates in Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte aren't wasting any time.
Duchesnay Creek Bridge reopens after two year closure
For the first time since 2019, the bridge connecting Nipissing First Nation to the City of North Bay is open to vehicle traffic. It is now the only timber laminated bridge in Ontario and has received designation as a heritage structure from the province.
Sudbury police charge two men with attempted murder in Lloyd Street shooting
Sudbury police say two men have been charged with a list of gun-related charges after a 53-year-old was shot near the city's downtown core on Saturday.
Council approves cameras to catch red light runners in Sudbury
Officials in Sudbury are moving forward with the proposal for cameras at intersections to catch drivers who run red lights.
NEW THIS MORNING | COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Aug. 21, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Saturday, Aug. 21.
Heat Warning for Ottawa: Hottest Aug. 21 in 100 years in the forecast for Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, with the humidex making it feel like 41 degrees.
COVID-19 vaccinations not mandatory for staff at three Ottawa hospitals
The Ottawa Hospital, Queensway-Carleton Hospital and Montfort Hospital are not making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for staff to work at the hospitals.
Nine COVID-19 cases linked to Hamilton, Ont. nightclub
Public health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak an Ontario nightclub, with nine cases tied to the venue so far.
Ontario NDP want former Tory who refused vaccination replaced as deputy speaker
The Ontario New Democrats want a former Tory legislator who was booted from caucus for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine to be replaced as deputy speaker at Queen's Park.
'Astonishing' fireball spotted shooting across the night sky
A suspected meteor streaked across the Quebec and Ontario sky Friday night causing many star gazers with jaws agape.
Weekend weather: Sweaty, sweltering heat and humidity to go up a notch on Saturday in Montreal
The stifling heat and humidity will continue to start the weekend in the Greater Montreal Area so expect pools and beaches to be packed.
Quebec reports highest increase in COVID-19 cases in months, 75 per cent of those eligible now vaccinated
Quebec is reporting the largest increase of COVID-19 cases in months with 527 new infections on Friday.
New Brunswick reports 34 new cases of COVID-19 Friday; active cases rise to 152
New Brunswick reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 12 recoveries, as the total number of active infections in the province increases to 152.
Too early to predict tropical storm Henri's effect on Maritimes: forecaster
Tropical storm Henri is expected to hit the eastern U.S. as a hurricane this weekend, but a Canadian forecaster says it's too early to tell what effect the storm will have on the Maritimes.
Nova Scotia reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Friday; back-to-school plan to be released Monday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as one recovery, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 41.
Man charged with manslaughter in connection with fatal Osborne Village fire
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 50-year-old man with manslaughter in connection with a fire in Osborne Village that left a woman dead.
Manitoba scientist continuing cancer research after losing research partner to the disease
A Manitoba-based research scientist is keeping her best friend’s memory alive through a project the pair started together.
Continued U.S. border closure bad for Winnipeg bus company's business
The United States is keeping its land border with Canada closed to non-essential travel for at least another month. The restrictions have been in place since March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, putting the brakes on a big source of revenue for one local company.
Calgarians remain cautious as COVID-19 infections increase
As COVID-19 infection rates are increasing ahead of the new school year, some Calgary parents feel uneasy.
'The system is under stress': Alberta Health Services to invoke emergency staffing rules
Alberta’s nurses have been informed they could soon be forced to work mandatory overtime and have holiday time cancelled in response to increasing demand by COVID-19 hospitalizations and staffing shortages.
Canadian women's hockey team quickly finds its stride with 5-3 win over Finland
Canada's first women's world hockey championship game in over two years was a hard-fought 5-3 win over Finland, and the battle felt like sweet relief for Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin.
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations hit 2-month high, 749 new cases reported Friday
There are 221 patients in hospital, the highest since June 18, and an increase of 140 per cent since the start of August.
'A big hit': 10,000 poppies stolen from Edmonton legion building, cenotaph vandalized
A Royal Canadian Legion branch in Edmonton is pleading for the return of stolen plaques from its cenotaph and 10,000 poppies from its building.
Vancouver Island wildfire prompts state of local emergency, evacuation order
A wildfire burning out of control near Ladysmith, B.C., grew to 70 hectares Friday morning, prompting officials to declare a state of local emergency.
Vancouver Island adds 54 new COVID-19 cases as more restrictions placed on Interior Health
Island Health's new cases were among 663 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
Nanaimo Regional District imposes watering ban as all of Vancouver Island now under most severe drought level
Some residents and businesses in the Nanaimo Regional District are now banned from most outdoor water uses after the province put Eastern Vancouver Island under its most severe drought-level advisory.