Pastor calls for peace and harmony as Ukrainians and Russians pray at his church together
The London region is home to many faith communities on both sides of the Ukrainian-Russian war.
But in Brantford, there is a church literally in conflict within its congregation.
Oleg Stepus is pastor of the Brantford Slavic Full Gospel Church.
As the war rages in Ukraine, Stepus is working to console the majority of his Ukrainian congregation, who have family members fighting to save their country. “Everyone cries that this happened. People are dying. This is a tragedy.”
But compassion for his Ukrainian parishioners is also mixed with compassion for those of another nationality. That’s because Stepus has not only Ukrainians but also Russians as parishioners. Russians, who are also worried about family and friends at war.
The situation has Stepus, a native of Ukraine, walking a delicate balance.
Ultimately, he exclaims love and faith will always triumph, but the war began, he had fears strife could develop within his church.
“We are worrying because I heard some parishes have some friction and conflict. We were worried and so I called to everybody and said, ‘Remain peaceful in harmony.’“
Now, as they take in devastating scenes of war together, he’s encouraging members of the Russian community to reach out to the Ukrainians in the next pew.
“To express their feelings and compassion to Ukrainians, and to make a step forward towards them, and say, ‘I’m with you, I’m sorry this has happened.’ I say to them, don’t be silent.”
Stepus is confident his Russian parishioners do not support Vladimir Putin’s offensive, but he acknowledges they may be worried for loved ones caught in the fight.
And so, when this church gathers each Sunday, he hopes both nationalities will simply pray for an end to the war and suffering. “We are all one family on the earth. We cannot fight, we cannot hate each other.”
Stepus is encouraging all Canadians to support relief efforts for those caught in the war.
Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others as refugee count tops one million
Russian forces have seized a strategic Ukrainian seaport and besieged another as part of efforts to cut the country off from its coastline, even as Moscow said Thursday it was ready for talks to end the fighting that has sent more than 1 million people fleeing over Ukraine's borders.
Live updates: U.K. satellite firm nixes launches with Russia
The British satellite company OneWeb says it is cancelling all launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, which is run by the Russian Aerospace Forces and Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos.
Chilling details revealed by spouse of N.S. mass killer
A day after 22 people in rural Nova Scotia were shot dead by a man disguised as a Mountie, his common-law spouse described him as a controlling, abusive and manipulative man who had long warned he would be 'going out with a bang.'
Unprepared and low morale: Military experts on the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
In the first few days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, military experts suggest the Russian military was underprepared for such an attack and underestimated the fallout they would receive.
In stunning about-face, Russian athletes banned from Paralympics
In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries' roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing.
Plane carrying Russian nationals grounded in N.W.T., says infrastructure minister
The Northwest Territories' infrastructure minister says a plane carrying Russian nationals on its way to the High Arctic was grounded Tuesday in Yellowknife.
New U.S. Justice Department 'KleptoCapture' unit targets Russian oligarchs' yachts and other assets
The U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday it is launching a special unit to help enforce sanctions against Russian government officials and oligarchs, targeting their yachts, jets, real estate and other assets.
Vancouver police remove 'appalling' recruitment video highlighting tactical teams
The Vancouver Police Department has apologized after posting a recruiting video featuring a montage of armed officers in tactical gear, which drew swift backlash on social media.
Russia 'taken aback' by firm international support for Ukraine: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thinks Russia's Vladmir Putin and his regime have been 'taken aback' by the international communities' sweeping measures intended to choke off Russia from the world and hasten the end of its war against Ukraine.
Three dead in two-vehicle crash near Arthur: OPP
Three people are dead and a fourth person has life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Arthur on Wednesday night.
'This is catastrophic': Russians in Kitchener-Waterloo helping Ukrainians overseas
Russians in Kitchener-Waterloo are organizing protests against the war and sending donations to Ukraine
Judge dismisses COVID-19 constitutional challenge brought forward by two Ont. Churches
An Ontario judge has dismissed a constitutional challenge against the province’s COVID-19 restrictions brought forward by Waterloo's Trinity Bible Chapel and Alymer's Church of God.
Essex County intersection under review following fatal crash
The County of Essex will seek expert advice after a fatal collision at the intersection of County Road 20 and County Road 23.
Hats On For Healthcare kicks off virtually with a focus on raising funds for mental health
Windsor Regional Hospital launched its ‘Hats On For Healthcare’ campaign on Wednesday in a virtual format.
Ont. business owner burns Russian passport following country's invasion of Ukraine
A man who was born in the Soviet Union but is now running a business in Windsor, Ont. said he has burned his Russian passport as a way of distancing himself against the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
South Simcoe police seek suspects involved in alleged robbery at LCBO in Bradford, Ont.
South Simcoe police are asking the public to help identify two suspects involved in an alleged shoplifting incident in Bradford, Ont.
Donations being accepted at Barrie vigil, rally in support of Ukraine
The public is invited to join the Ukrainian community and local dignitaries for a vigil and rally for peace in Barrie’s downtown Thursday evening.
OLG scrutinizes Barrie, Ont. woman's $36 million 'insider win'
A Barrie woman holds the winning $36 million Lotto 6/49 ticket, OLG has confirmed.
Canadian Wordle lovers now have a game to call their own
Move over, Wordle. There’s a new version of the popular word game with a Canadian twist, and it was created in Ottawa.
Pileup closes Highway 417 eastbound at Innes Road
A pileup that could involve up to a dozen vehicles has closed Highway 417 eastbound at Innes Road.
Ontario replacing three Ottawa police board members after one attended 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Sources confirm to CTV News Ottawa that Robert Swaita, one of three provincial government appointees to the police oversight board, attended the protest against COVID-19 public health measures.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | These Ottawa businesses are helping to support Ukraine
CTV News Ottawa looks at businesses donating a portion of sales and collecting money and items to support the people of Ukraine.
Mental health centre to be built in Ontario for first responders
A few weeks ago, dangerous thoughts raced through Kevin Doherty's mind. The district chief with Toronto Fire was off work after getting his hip replaced and pain reverberated through his body.
GTA home prices up 28 per cent from last year as supply remains hampered: TRREB
There was no relief for Greater Toronto Area homebuyers last month as the average home price crept up nearly 28 per cent when compared with last year as a lack of supply continued to hamper the market.
Surete du Quebec searching for missing toddler and ex-spouse of homicide victim
An SQ spokesperson confirmed the boy's mother is the ex-spouse of Nicolas Audet, a 41-year-old man who was violently killed in St-Isidore sometime between Feb. 13 and 14.
Quebec to lift face mask requirements in public places by mid-April
Quebec is prepared to remove face mask requirements in public places except public transportation by mid-April and lift other COVID-19 rules earlier than expected due to a "favourable recommendation" from public health, the province says.
Conservatives to elect new leader Sept. 10
The Conservative Party of Canada will wait until Sept. 10 to pick a new leader, providing more time for prospective candidates to mount their campaigns, including former Quebec premier Jean Charest.
Chilling details revealed by spouse of N.S. mass killer
A day after 22 people in rural Nova Scotia were shot dead by a man disguised as a Mountie, his common-law spouse described him as a controlling, abusive and manipulative man who had long warned he would be 'going out with a bang.'
Two men charged, police seek third suspect after lockdown at Halifax Shopping Centre
Two men are facing more than a dozen charges, and police are still searching for a third suspect, in connection with two robberies and an incident that prompted the lockdown of a popular Halifax shopping mall on Tuesday.
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and early dismissals
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, March 3, 2022.
'It's inevitable': Gas prices in Winnipeg expected to hit record high this week
Gas prices are expected to jump to a record high in Winnipeg as pumps across the country see gas prices spike amid the invasion in Ukraine.
Manitoba to end mandatory isolation for COVID-19 positive tests March 15
More changes could be coming to Manitoba and how the province deals with COVID-19 as health officials say there is a shift in approach from a pandemic response to an endemic response.
Buhler Industries sees Russian director resign following comments on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Winnipeg based Buhler Industries has accepted the resignation of one of its Russian directors.
'Show some respect': Kenney asked to back down on blocking Alta. municipal mask rules
Alberta's premier defended his plan to prevent cities and towns from bringing in their own mask mandates Wednesday, as a municipal leader accused him of doing a "180" flip-flop on the issue.
Chinatown businesses, councillor push to keep free 2-hour parking pilot program
Business owners in Calgary's Chinatown and the area's councillor are pushing for the Calgary Parking Authority (CPA) to keep free two-hour parking at a city-run lot indefinitely.
WEATHER | Heavy, wet snow to fall throughout the day in Calgary
Fog lifts, snow falls in Calgary.
-
The San Jose Sharks acquired goalie Alex Stalock from the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday for future considerations.
'It's not just about Russia and Ukraine. It's about freedom': Vancouver woman aims to educate on Ukraine invasion
To Vancouver's Michelle Petrusevich, the scenes of fire and devastation look like something out of a Hollywood war movie. In reality, they are the images sent to her by family in eastern Ukraine, where the Russian invasion is intensifying.
B.C.'s tourism industry wants rapid antigen testing for travellers eliminated
B.C.’s tourism industry welcomed Canada's move away from the requirement for a costly and slower PCR tests, but said it’s not enough.
New minimally invasive heart surgery performed for 1st time on high-risk patients in Vancouver
Four patients at a Vancouver hospital have become the first in the world to undergo a new type of heart surgery.