Passenger vehicle and semi truck collide in Huron County

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Huron County.

OPP were called to the scene at the intersection of Donnybrook Line and Belgrave Road in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday where a passenger vehicle and semi truck collided.

When first responders arrived, both vehicles were "heavily damaged" and the driver of the passenger vehicle, a 20 year old from Pert East, had sustained a fatal injury and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and the cause of the crash is still being looked at.