Parts of the region under snow squall warnings
Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce are starting Monday morning off with snow squall warnings.
Local heavy flurries and snow squalls are expected to continue early Monday morning and taper off before early afternoon.
Environment Canada predicts anywhere from 15 to 30cm of snow and reduced visibility on the roads is expected.
In the London-Middlesex region, temperatures will hover around the freezing mark with the chance of flurries to start the week.
Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 6 this morning.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 8 this evening.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Periods of rain or snow beginning in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 4.
Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.
Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.
Saturday: Cloudy. High minus 3.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Get him home so he can live': Metro Vancouver family trying to bring home father shot in Paraguay
Shemick Matusiak says he hasn’t been able to sleep or work for a week, ever since his father Richard was shot in the leg in Paraguay. The family desperately wants to bring him back to Canada to receive medical care.
Ford tells Ontarians to 'wear a mask' ahead of top doctor's expected recommendation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is advising the public to 'wear a mask every time possible' a day before the province’s top doctor is set to recommend masking on Monday.
Indonesian officials: Russia's Lavrov treated at hospital
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was taken to the hospital because of a health concern following his arrival for the Group of 20 summit in Bali, multiple Indonesian authorities said Monday. Russia denied that he had been hospitalized.
Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants
Moderna said on Monday its updated COVID-19 booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot.
Biden, Xi seek to 'manage our differences' in meeting
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks for about three hours Monday in their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago, aiming to 'manage' differences between the superpowers as they compete for global influence amid increasing economic and security tensions.
Five Canadian cities named among world's best 100 for 2023
Five Canadian cities are among the world’s best, according to a ranking released this week analyzing factors that have shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and tourism. Here are the cities that made the list and why.
Former MMA fighter Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson dies at 38
Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson, an MMA light heavyweight fighter who went 23-6 in his career, has died. He was 38.
Schools that kept mask mandates saw significantly fewer COVID-19 cases: study
Masking in schools can lead to significantly fewer COVID-19 cases among students and staff, according to a new U.S. study that looked at more than 70 school districts to compare those that had mask mandates with those that didn’t.
She chemically straightened her hair to feel accepted. Now she's learned of the increased risk of uterine cancer
New research shows that chemical hair straightening products are tied to uterine and other cancers that impact Black women more than other groups.
Kitchener
Waterloo businesses react to mask recommendation by Ontario’s top doctor
Ontario’s top doctor is expected to make an announcement Monday to urge the public to start masking again in public places in an effort to help overwhelmed children’s hospitals.
Top doctor's mask advisory, education spending report, fall economic statement, and repealing of anti-strike law all happening at Queen’s Park today
A busy schedule is on tap for Monday at Queen’s Park with Ontario’s top doctor set to recommend masking, the release of the Financial Accountability Office's report on education spending along with the province's fall economic statement, and the repeal of anti-strike legislation.
Three transported to hospital after crash involving GRT bus
Waterloo regional police said three people were transported to hospital Sunday afternoon after a crash involving an SUV and Grand River Transit (GRT) bus.
Windsor
Sunshine and flurries expected in Windsor-Essex
Expect a sunny start to the week in Windsor-Essex. Flurries will make their way back into the forecast on Tuesday and throughout the rest of the week.
Santa arrives in Windsor - by helicopter
The Christmas spirit was in the air Sunday morning, as hundreds of families greeted Santa Claus at Devonshire Mall
Barrie
School bus delays: by region
Many kids across Central Ontario can expect school-bus delays Monday morning.
Snow squall warning for Barrie area
Environment Canada has ended the Snow Squall Warning for Monday morning.
Suspects in shoplifting spree sought
Police are asking for the public's help locating two people suspected of helping themselves to grocery store items.
Northern Ontario
Hwy. 11 reopened after North Bay hockey team bus fire
A bus carrying the North Bay Trappers AAA U18 team caught fire Sunday evening on Highway 11. All players are safe but all equipment and belongings were lost in the blaze.
-
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa parent describes stressful time with COVID, RSV
It’s been a stressful time for father of two, Furqan Mahmood. First COVID-19, now RSV hitting his household of four, which includes two young kids.
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Alfredsson finally enters Hockey Hall of Fame tonight
Ottawa Senators legend Daniel Alfredsson will take his place in the Hockey Hall of Fame tonight after waiting for the honour since 2017.
-
'We're not going back to 2020': Eastern Ontario doc on mask recommendation
One of eastern Ontario’s top doctors says a coming mask recommendation from the province’s chief medical officer of health is one of the strongest moves outside of a mandate to help curb the spread of viruses in the community, but a mandate has not been ruled out completely.
Toronto
-
Over 2,000 Lexus RX Series SUVs were stolen in Ontario last year. These are the other most stolen vehicles
Ontario’s most stolen vehicles in 2021 were named, and SUVs are the most sought-after in car thefts.
Montreal
Woman dead after car plunges into Lachine Canal
A 76-year-old woman is dead after the vehicle she was in plunged into the Lachine Canal in Montreal on Sunday. Police suspect speed may have been a factor in the car crashing through a guardrail near the corner of St. Patrick and LaPierre streets in LaSalle.
-
First snowfall of the season expected this week in Quebec
Quebecers will see the first snowflakes of the winter season this week, according to Environment Canada, but some regions are already under a white blanket on Monday morning.
-
Concordia University's public daycare lease to expire in July
The daycare where many Concordia University staff and students drop their children off will not have a space in the fall of 2023.
Atlantic
Some Maritimers still waiting for financial assistance nearly two months post-Fiona
Nearly two months after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction across the region, some residents are growing frustrated as they continue waiting for financial assistance.
-
Close to $250K of vehicles, tools stolen from public works department: N.B. RCMP
Codiac Regional RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft from a public works department in Riverview, N.B.
-
Power outage in Spryfield result of theft: Nova Scotia Power
A copper wire theft at a Nova Scotia Power substation was the root cause to a brief power outage in Spryfield, N.S., on Saturday.
Winnipeg
Blue Bombers advancing to third straight Grey Cup
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have punched their ticket to Regina for the 109th Grey Cup.
-
'Why should this sit there and collect dust?': Vintage jean store reopens after being closed for more than 30 years
Winnipeggers who like to buy vintage clothing have the perfect opportunity to add to their wardrobe as a local jean shop that was in operation between the late 70s and early 90s is now back in business.
-
Paintings, signed Jets jersey and vehicles: police arrest three in connection to three separate theft sprees
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested three people in connection with three separate crime sprees in the city.
Calgary
Vigil held for man killed in Falconridge shooting, suspect in custody
Family and friends of a 41-year-old man who was shot and killed Saturday morning gathered a day later for a vigil in the area where he died.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary faces midweek flurries
Another milder week ahead in Calgary.
-
Trudeau arrives in Indonesia for G20 summit with aim of further isolating Russia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Bali, Indonesia on Monday for a gathering of leaders from the G20 countries.
Edmonton
4 people killed in northern Alberta house fire
RCMP say four people were killed when a home in northern Alberta went up in flames Saturday morning.
-
Pharmacists adapting to meet demand for children's cold and flu medications
While pharmacy shelves may not be stocked with children's cold and flu medication as Canada deals with a national shortage, local pharmacists say parents have other options to help their children get the medicine they need.
-
Vancouver
Canucks fan says misogyny a factor after man belittled her cheering at a game
Vancouver Canucks fan Hayley Montes was left rattled after being belittled by another spectator in the stands – an incident she says is an example of the kind of misogyny in sports directed at female fans, journalists and athletes.
-
-
Woman dead after 'police-involved shooting' in North Vancouver
A woman has died after "police fired shots" in North Vancouver Saturday evening, according to authorities.