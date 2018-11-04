

CTV London





London police have launched Crime Prevention Week Sunday.

The campaign runs through to Saturday and is supported by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP), the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services, and all police services across Ontario.

London police will be working with the city, community groups and social services providers to promote crime preventon and encourage all in the community to help reduce crime.

Displays are planned in several public venues this week including: