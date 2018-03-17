

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





Even before the clock hit noon Saturday, London police were busy dispersing St. Patrick's Day partiers.

"There are already lots of parties going on," London police Const. Jacquie Wilson said.

"(We're) trying to break up the parties before they get out of hand."

At 11 a.m., there were about 200 people lined up to get into Jack's bar on Richmond Street.

Wilson said police have been handed out tickets as well as warnings Saturday.

Police shut down what they called a nuisance party on Central Avenue and handed out an $880 fine there.

The fire department was also inspecting homes that were having parties to ensure there were working smoke alarms.

Police and student leaders in the city were trying to get ahead of would-be revellers, sending out a news release Monday and following with a social media campaign asking people to party peacefully.

"If you are planning to go green this St. Patrick’s Day, London Police Service and the city’s post-secondary student leaders are urging you to celebrate responsibly and be respectful of your community," the release said.

“We will be directing significant resources to areas of the city that have historically been problematic for large street gatherings to keep the peace and maintain order,” said Steve Williams.

“We will be fair and want people to have a good time, but we will be enforcing the law. Public safety is our number one priority.”

Police have beefed up St. Patrick's Day patrols for the past several years following the 2012 riot along Fleming Drive that saw a news van go up in flames and beer bottles and other objects thrown in a five-hour melee that forced police to don riot helmets.

Several students were suspended from Fanshawe College and others charged as a result.