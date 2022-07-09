Part of Adelaide closed for underpass work

A section of Adelaide Street has been closed to vehicular traffic for the next nine days, as work continues on the Adelaide Street underpass.

Beginning Saturday, crews are connecting underground infrastructure on Adelaide between Central Avenue and Oxford Street.

The closure will detour cyclists, vehicles, and London Transit buses.

The four-lane underpass will eventually eliminate the longstanding grievance of motorists being blocked by passing or shunting trains. It will also provide a reliable route for emergency services.

- With files from CTV London's Brent Lale