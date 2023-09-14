Parking spaces in short supply

Those heading to a London Knights game or a show at Budweiser Gardens are finding that the parking supply has been significantly reduced, if only temporarily.

The Covent Garden Market parking garage is undergoing structural repairs and General Manager Amy Shackleton said that has cut the number of spaces in half, “We have just over 400 hundred parking spaces available normally. Now we’re at about 200.”

Covent Garden Market General Manager Amy Shackleton, seen on Sept. 14, 2023, said the parking garage will be fully open for the holiday season. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

The repair work is restricted to the lower level with the upper level still available.

Speaking of the repair work being done, Shackleton said, “We started it about two weeks ago but it’s all on schedule and it’s going to be back up and running by the beginning of October.”

The work has slightly altered how drivers enter and exit the garage, with the lanes leading to the lower level closed at the King Street entrance.

The two lanes that are normally used for exiting drivers heading onto King are now split, one for incoming cars and one for those leaving.

Shackleton said the drivers have adapted well to the changes, "We've had really good signage indicating the 'ins' and the 'outs.' We've given all of our customers, our vendors, adequate notice. So it's been quite seamless.”

As for the timeline, Shackleton is confident the work will stay on schedule, “We're going to be able to get it done quite quickly and then ready for the holiday season with the full parking garage."

Changes have been made in the way drivers enter and exit the Covent Garden Market parking lot while structural repairs take place. Drivers were seen at the parking garage on Sept. 14, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)