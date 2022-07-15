Parkhill police presence results in charges

OPP in Middlesex County have laid several charges after executing search warrants at multiple addresses in Parkhill on Wednesday.

According to police, four search warrants were executed at the same time at properties on Emily Street.

A 27-year-old of Parkhill has been charged with:

Break, Enter a place - commit indictable offence (three counts)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 - in Canada

Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Opioid

A 25-year-old has been charged with:

Break, Enter a place - commit indictable offence

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

On Wednesday, Middlesex OPP warned that people in the town may see an increased police presence in relation to property crime and the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.