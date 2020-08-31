LONDON, ONT. -- Family and Children's Services of St. Thomas and Elgin have been contacted after police say two children were left in a vehicle for more than an hour in Middleton.

Norfolk OPP say they were contacted by a citizen about the children on Friday afternoon.

Police located the vehicle with an infant and young youth at a Simcoe Street address and say the parents had gone shopping in Norfolk Mall.

Police say the child was able to tell the citizen they been left in the vehicle for an extended period of time.

The parents subsequently returned to the vehicle and officers spoke to them. No injuries were reported.

Police are reminding caregivers not to leave children alone in a vehicle or ensure an adult stays with them.