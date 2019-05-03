

CTV London





A Georgian Bluffs man suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries after the paramotor he was using crashed into a field fence.

Grey County OPP say the the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in a farm field west of Sideroad 3 in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

Emergency responders were called to the scene for reports of an injured male.

The 48-year-old man was transported via air ambulance to a London hospital for treatment.

No further details on the cause of the crash have been released.