Paramedics take on diagnostic duties at long-term care homes in expanded pilot

Middlesex London paramedics will now be able to diagnose patients in long term care homes under an expanded pilot.

“We are so excited. I worked as a community paramedic for a number of years, so I see the need for this type of program in the community,” said Karolina Landowski, Superintendent of Community Paramedicine for Middlesex London.

She was on hand at the Middlesex London Paramedic Services headquarters in south London Thursday for an announcement to expand the Community Paramedicine for Long Term Care Program, which provides care for those waiting to get into a long-term care home. Under the new CPLTC+ program, paramedics will be able to go into a long-term care home and provide diagnostic services.

“So, we don’t have to transport these patients. They’re frail, they’re vulnerable, a lot of them have financial constraints. So we’re able to do that right at bedside. Bloodwork, urinalysis, and now in November we’ll be adding ultrasound to that piece as well,” explained Landowski.

Part of the goal is to take the strain off of hospital emergency departments, where patients can spend needless hours waiting for treatment. Last year, the Community Paramedicine program avoided 800 emergency response visits.

Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, minister of Long-Term Care, makes an announcement at Middlesex London Paramedic Services Headquarters on Adelaide Street South on Oct. 10, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Middlesex London is one of six paramedic services in Ontario taking part in the $3 million expanded pilot.

“We’re going to be monitoring those ER visits. So, for the homes that have signed agreements with the paramedic programs, we will see, ‘Is this program effective? Does it actually result in lowering the number of unnecessary ER trips?’” explained Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, minister of Long-Term Care.

Kusendova-Bashta also announced $6 million province-wide to help homes purchase diagnostic equipment and train staff. Middlesex London’s share is $264,800.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, the following equipment investments have been made at Middlesex London long term care homes.

Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care purchased a doppler device, IV equipment, and associated training.

Southbridge London purchased a doppler device, medication monitoring device, bladder scanner, and associated training.

Extendicare London purchased IV pumps.

“This is about bringing health care closer to home and enhancing the overall quality of life for our seniors,” said Brian Ropp, Middlesex-London Paramedic Service Authority Board Chair.

Further, the province is investing $4.2 million into expanding Nurse-led Outreach Teams. They’re specialized teams that work with hospital ERs s and long-term care homes.

“And I can tell you, as an ER nurse myself, waiting on a stretcher in the ER is the last place our beloved, vulnerable seniors from long term care should be,” said Kusendova-Bashta.