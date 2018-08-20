

CTV London





After four London ParaMed clinics failed to properly sterilize instruments, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is suggesting patients should consider getting tested for blood-bourne illnesses, including HIV and hepatitis B and C.

The MLHU says no infections have been linked to the inadequate cleaning of critical devices but anyone who received wound care at ParaMed Flex Clinics in the last ten years may be at risk for a blood-borne

infection.

ParaMed will be contacting patients by mail but patients can also call ParaMed directly at 1-888-746-5511.

“Although the risk in this situation is not zero, it is very low,” says Dr. Alex Summers, Associate Medical Officer of Health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit. “ParaMed has taken appropriate steps to protect patients going forward.”

ParaMed operates four clinics in London: