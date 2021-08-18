Paralympian wants 'changes' after being left off 2021 Canadian squad

Josh Cassidy races in this file photo. (Source: Josh Cassidy) Josh Cassidy races in this file photo. (Source: Josh Cassidy)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island