

CTV London





Boris Panovski, charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man near Clinton and attempted murder of the man’s wife, took the stand in his own defence Tuesday.

Panovski pleaded not guilty to Don Frigo’s death as well as not guilty to the attempted murder charge laid as Frigo's wife Eva was also shot at the Hullett Provincial Wildlife Area back in September 2014.

The Crown alleged that Panovski drove to the area and shot the couple.

On Tuesday in a Goderich court, Panovski said that on the day of the shooting, he drove to Seaforth, Mitchell and Arthur to scout geese hunting locations.

He said he didn’t find any geese, so he drove home.

In retirement, Panovski, 74, said he hunted, fished, and danced.

He went bankrupt in 2009, after WSIB cut off payments once he turned 65, he said, adding that he didn’t blame Don Frigo for his issues.

Panovski told court he flew to Macedonia shortly after the shooting because he missed his family there. He said he was feeling depressed about his marriage breaking up.

He also told court that he retired from dog trials because he was getting old and his main client was getting out of the business.

Panovski also said that Don Frigo was a person who helped him and that he had never said he hated Frigo, as court heard earlier.