LONDON, ONT -- The two men found guilty in the 2012 shooting death of Jonathan Zak are expected to have their sentencing hearing held today in a London courtroom.

In October, a London jury found William Dwayne McDonald guilty of second degree murder and his co-accused Thomas Lako guilty of manslaughter after a lengthy trial.

Zak, who was 29 years old at the time, was shot a killed along a footpath in northeast London while on his way home more than seven years ago.

CTV News London will be providing updates as this story unfolds throughout the day. Reported Nick Paparella will be at the courthouse for the sentencing.