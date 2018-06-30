

CTV London





St. Thomas police say two teenagers were robbed during an early-morning incident.

They say around 12:30 a.m. last Saturday, the pair was walking on First Avenue toward Wellington Street.

Police say the teens were approaced by two other young people - with their faces covered and acting like they had weapons - near the intersection of Phillip Street.

They were ordered to turn over their valuables, according to police, and provided their cell phones and a Sony pill speaker.

The phones were an iPhone 6S and iPhone gold SE.

Police say any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of the stolen goods, should call 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.stthomascrimestoppers.ca.