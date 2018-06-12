

CTV London





London police want to identify two suspects following reports multiple of break and enters in the area of Dulaney Drive and Southdale Road East.

Police say the break-ins took place June 5 at around 5:30 a.m.

The first suspect is described as male with olive skin, 5’8”, 25-30 years old, thin build, short dark hair. He was wearing a grey and black under-armour hoody, black Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap, and dark pants.

The second suspect is female, white, 20-25 years old, medium build, brown shoulder length hair, wearing a dark hoody, and dark pants.

Call police if you have any information.