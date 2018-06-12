Featured
Pair responsible for multiple south London break and enters: police
London Ont. break and enter suspects observed on June 5, 2018. (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 12:40PM EDT
London police want to identify two suspects following reports multiple of break and enters in the area of Dulaney Drive and Southdale Road East.
Police say the break-ins took place June 5 at around 5:30 a.m.
The first suspect is described as male with olive skin, 5’8”, 25-30 years old, thin build, short dark hair. He was wearing a grey and black under-armour hoody, black Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap, and dark pants.
The second suspect is female, white, 20-25 years old, medium build, brown shoulder length hair, wearing a dark hoody, and dark pants.
Call police if you have any information.