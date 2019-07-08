Featured
Pair injured in Highway 401 truck crash now in stable condition
A truck crash on Highway 401 near Iona Road in Elgin County, Ont. on Friday, July 5, 2019. (@OPP_WR / Twitter)
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 12:51PM EDT
The condition of a driver and passenger who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Friday afternoon has been upgraded to stable.
The two were in a transport truck that rear-ended another tractor trailer on the eastbound Highway 401 near Iona Road.
The crash caused the closure of the eastbound lanes until early Saturday, causing major delays as a detour was put in place.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.