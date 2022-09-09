'Paint is not protection': Cyclists slam plan to extend popular bike route
The city’s plan to extend a popular cycling route is facing pushback from cyclists who warn the design is not safe.
However, city hall maintains the bike lane adheres to provincial guidance and will be sufficient for the neighbourhood.
Currently, the Colborne Street Cycle Track provides a safe riding lane separated from traffic with cement curbs.
The bike lane runs between Horton Street and Oxford Street.
Andrea Loewen, whose family bikes Colborne through the Old North neighbourhood every day, is baffled why the plan to extend the bike lane north of Oxford is for a painted lane— but no protective cement curb.
“I don’t feel safe at all,” Loewen says about riding in painted bike lanes. “There are cars zooming past me and my children. Paint is not protection, paint is not infrastructure.”
The city explains that the stretch of Colborne through Old North has significantly lower traffic volumes and has more of a “residential context” than south of Oxford.
“If the road width allowed us to add protection, we would certainly consider it,” says manager of active transportation Daniel Hall. “The challenge here is it requires more space than the existing road allows.”
The road would need to be widened by about one metre to accommodate a curb alongside the northbound and southbound bike lanes.
Hall points to the location of many hydro poles and boulevard trees to explain why widening the road would be complex and costly.
“If it was our standard, protected (lanes) or nothing else, then it would really reduce our ability to fill in gaps that we currently have in our cycling network,” Hall adds.
But Loewen wants the city to think outside the box— like potentially converting to a one-way street.
“What’s something that we haven’t thought of? What if we made Waterloo (a) one-way street and Colborne the other way, could we then have enough space?”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' as new monarch after Queen Elizabeth II's death
King Charles III vowed in his first speech to the nation as monarch Friday to carry on Queen Elizabeth II’s 'lifelong service,' as Britain entered a new age under a new sovereign. Around the world, the queen’s exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated.
The Queen's death raises an important question about the Koh-i-Noor Diamond, experts say
Shortly after The Queen’s death was announced, the word "Kohinoor" started trending on Indian Twitter. Many questions were raised about the diamond’s future. CTVNews.ca looks into the deeper colonial context of whether the artifact can be returned.
National mourning period begins in Canada after Queen Elizabeth II's death, but no indication of public holiday
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, a period of mourning has begun in Canada and preparations are underway for a commemoration ceremony in Ottawa.
Crown needs to apologize to Indigenous peoples: Assembly of First Nations chief
A new era of the Monarchy has renewed conversations about the future of the Crown and Indigenous peoples.
How Canada's legal system will need to adapt to the Queen's death
Like Canadian stamps and currency, Canada's legal system will need to adapt to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death
How the royals deal with Prince Harry, Meghan and their children will be a key theme of the post-Queen Elizabeth II era.
King Charles III names William and Kate the Prince and Princess of Wales
King Charles III on Friday bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate, passing on the titles that he and his late wife Diana previously held.
Balmoral Castle: The Scottish residence where Queen Elizabeth II spent her final days
Queen Elizabeth II spending her final days at Balmoral Castle underscores the importance of the estate in her life, as well as Scotland's role in the United Kingdom, a royal expert tells CTV News.
Clothes that rallied a nation: Queen Elizabeth II's fashion legacy
One of the many legacies left by Queen Elizabeth II is an illustration of how clothes can rally a nation. Captured in motion by an army of lensmen and women throughout her 70-year reign, Britain's longest-serving monarch displayed an innate and finely tuned understanding of visual branding.
Kitchener
-
Brantford police breach wrong door during search warrant
Brantford’s police chief has initiated an investigation after officers breached the ‘incorrect door’ during a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant.
-
-
Fire in Waterloo’s University District forces dozens to evacuate
Four people have been displaced after what investigators are calling an accidental fire in Waterloo’s University District.
Windsor
-
Church encouraging community to help when nature calls
Reverend Robert Clifford says All Saints Church in downtown Windsor is trying to help those in need, but is concerned about people relieving themselves on the grounds of the church after hours.
-
Growers boast variety and size for apple picking this season
Apple picking season has arrived in Essex County which means people will be flocking to local orchards to snap pictures and pick their own apples over the next several weeks.
-
Healthcare crisis 'guaranteed' without long-term care bill: Musyj
A new bill passed into law by the province is getting the endorsement of Windsor Regional Hospital leaders.
Barrie
-
Simcoe-Muskoka residents remember brushes with Queen Elizabeth II
The City of Barrie is the latest municipality in Central Ontario to pay tribute to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Two suspects charged in connection to murder of young mother in Newmarket, Ont.
Two men have been charged in connection to the homicide investigation of a young mother in Newmarket, Ont., earlier this summer.
-
Woman sexually assaulted after midnight in Sebright, Ont.
Police were called around 12:30 a.m. Friday to the area of Monck Road and Kirkfield Road in Sebright, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Temiskaming Shores teen identified as victim killed Highway 11 crash
The victim of the Aug. 31 crash between a pickup truck and a commercial vehicle on Highway 11 in Pacaud Township, near Englehart, has died.
-
East Ferris Medical Centre opens as health care hub
Health care in East Ferris is being centralized in one location at the newly opened East Ferris Medical Centre.
-
Community gathers for Robinson Huron Treaty event
An annual gathering to mark the ongoing battle of First Nations in the 1850 Robinson Huron Treaty annuities case wrapped up on Nipissing First Nation on Friday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa residents share fond memories of meeting Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II left a mark on Ottawa, visiting the capital 12 times during her reign and leaving many people with meaningful stories about their interactions with her.
-
King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' as new monarch after Queen Elizabeth II's death
King Charles III vowed in his first speech to the nation as monarch Friday to carry on Queen Elizabeth II’s 'lifelong service,' as Britain entered a new age under a new sovereign. Around the world, the queen’s exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated.
-
Outpouring of tributes in Ottawa for Queen Elizabeth II
Ottawa residents are paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by signing books of condolences for the late monarch at city hall.
Toronto
-
'Who would say no?': Ontario senior loses $2K in scam after being approached for help
An Ontario woman lost $2,000 in a taxi scam after being approached by a woman claiming she needed help paying a fare in a parking lot a week ago.
-
Toronto woman 'insulted and infuriated' after wheelchair broken on Air Canada flight
A Toronto woman is speaking out after her wheelchair was damaged this week while travelling with Air Canada on a flight to Tel Aviv.
-
Book of condolences for the Queen set up at Ontario legislature, signed by Ford
Ontario's premier and lieutenant governor have signed a book of condolences for the Queen at the legislature.
Montreal
-
Man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death of woman in LaSalle
A 50-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 29-year-old mother of three in Montreal's LaSalle borough.
-
Events leading to man's death during police raid could take 'months' to uncover: Quebec police watchdog
Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after a man appears to have shot himself to death during a large police intervention in a Montreal suburb.
-
Quebec Liberal candidate apologizes for comments on PQ candidate who appeared in explicit video
A Quebec Liberal candidate has apologized for his comments about Parti Quebecois candidate Andreanne Fiola, who appeared in an explicit video, insinuating he would not have hired her to run.
Atlantic
-
King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' as new monarch after Queen Elizabeth II's death
King Charles III vowed in his first speech to the nation as monarch Friday to carry on Queen Elizabeth II’s 'lifelong service,' as Britain entered a new age under a new sovereign. Around the world, the queen’s exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated.
-
Maritimers share their experiences meeting Queen Elizabeth II
Russell Simpson and Mayann Francis are two Maritimers from two separate walks of life who share something remarkable in common.
-
In Pictures: Queen Elizabeth II visits the Maritimes
Throughout her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited the Maritimes on numerous occasions. CTVNewsAtlantic.ca has collected photos of Queen Elizabeth II's tours of the Maritime provinces.
Winnipeg
-
First Nations leaders in Manitoba reflect on legacy of Queen Elizabeth II
Condolences continue to pour in from across Manitoba following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, including from Indigenous leaders.
-
Read the full transcript of King Charles III's first live address
King Charles III spoke to the public on Friday in a televised address as the new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
-
National mourning period begins in Canada after Queen Elizabeth II's death, but no indication of public holiday
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, a period of mourning has begun in Canada and preparations are underway for a commemoration ceremony in Ottawa.
Calgary
-
Calgary officers help break baby bobcat out of a sticky situation
A bizarre rescue involving an angry bobcat and a two-by-four is the talk of a northwest Calgary police district this week.
-
Breathe easy: Doctors push for better access to supplemental oxygen
Two years ago, Shelly Bruce suddenly found it harder to breathe.
-
'Crime of sadness': Sentencing hearing for woman who left body of newborn in dumpster
An Alberta judge says he will not consider jail time for the mother of a baby found dead in a Calgary dumpster on Christmas Eve in 2017, despite the Crown's request that she serve up to six months.
Edmonton
-
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after northeast Edmonton stabbings
A 25-year-old man was charged after one man was killed and two women were injured in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday. Clarence Lawrence was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
-
'I can't feel mournful': Indigenous leaders reflect on colonialism after death of Queen Elizabeth II
While people around the world mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, Indigenous people in Canada spoke of a complicated history and future with the British monarchy.
-
Online or in person, Albertans invited to send condolences to Royal Family
The provincial government is ensuring Albertans have an opportunity to offer their condolences to the Royal Family upon Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Evacuation alert issued for out-of-control wildfire near Hope, B.C.
An out-of-control wildfire burning near Hope, B.C., has prompted an evacuation alert.
-
Leader of fringe religious group risks losing driver's licence as fight to take photo with pirate hat continues
The leader of B.C.'s Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, a fringe religious group, has been fighting for years to get his driver's licence picture taken wearing a pirate hat, but he keeps getting denied.
-
B.C. woman who had private audience with Queen shares what it was like
North Vancouver’s Deborah Johnson remembers getting quite emotional when she met the Queen face to face during a private audience in Saskatchewan in 2005.