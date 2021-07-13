MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- OPP say a 38-year-old Burlington, Ont. man has drowned after falling from his paddle board in Lake Huron.

Emergency crews responded to the Main Beach in Port Elgin for a possible drowning just before noon on Monday.

Officials report witnesses saw that a paddle boarder had fallen off his board in deep water beyond the marked swimming area and appeared to be struggling.

Civilians reportedly heard the calls for help and were able to pull the man back to shore and attempt life-saving measures.

However, the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at the request of the family.

South Bruce OPP are thanking the public for their quick actions and reminding people that lifejacketsare required for anyone using a paddleboard.