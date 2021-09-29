Oxford Street in Riverbend neighbourhood to be closed until Thursday: police
Oxford Street West remains closed in both directions after a single-vehicle crash left hydro lines down at the intersection of Oxford Street West and Riverbend Road.
Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, emergency crews were called to the intersection for a report of multiple hydro poles down in the area.
Crews responded to find a single-vehicle crash that left hydro lines down across the intersection.
Oxford Street West is currently shut down in both directions between Kains Road/Commissioners Road and Westel Bourne and will stay closed until sometime Thursday.
No serious injuries were sustained by the driver in the crash, there were no other occupants in the vehicle.
#UPDATE The portion of Oxford Street West previously reported closed will remain closed until sometime tomorrow. Please continue to avoid the area and find an alternate route. #ldnont #TRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/EqsVQVMBpu— London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) September 29, 2021
