Oxford Street delays expected in London
Drivers could see slow downs on Oxford Street starting Monday.
Temporary lane restrictions are in place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. just west of Wharncliffe Road to allow for private utility work.
Pedestrian access will still be available and businesses in the area will be open during the times of road restrictions.
According to the city, drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use an alternate route.
The restrictions are expected to remain in place until Friday.
London Top Stories
BREAKING
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Consumers more pessimistic than businesses about inflation: Bank of Canada surveys
New surveys from the Bank of Canada show consumers have become more pessimistic about inflation in the short run, while business expectations for inflation have eased.
BA. 275.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
Loblaw freezes prices of all No Name brand products until Jan. 31, 2023
Canada's biggest grocer is freezing prices on all its No Name products until next year as double-digit food inflation sends grocery bills spiralling.
WATCH LIVE | Top Ottawa official testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry
Ottawa city manager Steve Kanellakos says the city was only expecting 'Freedom Convoy' protesters to stay for a short period of time when they arrived in late January, based on information it was getting from Ottawa police.
BREAKING | Ontario education workers in legal strike position on Nov. 3
A union representing about 55,000 Ontario education workers, such as custodians, early childhood educators and administration staff, says it will be in a legal strike position as of Nov. 3.
What to know about this year's flu shot
With flu season back in swing, Canadians are encouraged to get their annual flu shot. This year's influenza vaccine rollout might be more crucial than ever, an expert says.
Slain Granby, Que. girl's mother and grandparents file $3M lawsuit
The family of the Granby girl is demanding accountability from the numerous authorities that failed in the follow-up of the 7-year-old child, who died under troubling circumstances on April 30, 2019. A lawyer specializing in family law, Valérie Assouline, filed a lawsuit Monday morning at the Granby courthouse for some $3 million against youth protection and the local school service centre.
Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine's capital, 4 killed
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine's capital Monday, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. People scurried for shelter or tried to shoot down the kamikazes.
U.K. leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'
The U.K.'s new Treasury chief ripped up the government's economic plan on Monday, dramatically reversing most of the tax cuts and spending plans that new Prime Minister Liz Truss announced less than a month ago. The move raises more questions about how long the beleaguered British leader can stay in office.
Kitchener
One dead, four injured in crash southwest of Guelph
OPP are investigating a serious crash, southwest of Guelph, that killed one person and left four others injured.
Work van impounded after driver clocked at 76 km/h over speed limit in Guelph
A Mississauga man has been charged with speeding and stunt driving after being clocked driving 136 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.
Man with knife approaches person in Petersburg, later arrested: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man they say had a knife and approached someone sitting in their car.
Windsor
County of Essex declares local emergency over ambulance offload delays
The County of Essex has declared a local emergency in response to persistent ambulance offload delays.
RCMP refused release of badge numbers, fearing convoy supporters would dox officers
Internal documents show the RCMP refused to release the badge numbers of officers who cleared 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from the Ambassador Bridge last winter, citing a risk of violence from their supporters.
Woman charged after assaulting dog walker, kicking police officer: CKPS
A 40-year-old woman has been charged after police say she assaulted a woman walking a dog and kicked a police officer.
Barrie
Horseshoe Resort invests $2.5 million to improve ski season
Skiers and snowboarders anxious to hit the slopes this season will notice significant improvements at Horseshoe Resort.
Funeral plans finalized for fallen officers
Funeral arrangements for the two South Simcoe Police officers killed in the line of duty this week have been finalized.
Northern Ontario
Winter weather travel advisory, up to 20 cm of snow in parts
Snow is on the way, Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for several communities in northern Ontario on Monday. Here is where the snow is expected to fall and how much.
Arson charge laid in North Bay house fire
A 37-year-old North Bay man has been charged with arson following a house fire on Fraser Street over the weekend.
Serial poacher from Sault Ste. Marie gets jail time
A serial poacher from Sault Ste. Marie was found guilty of numerous offenses stemming from a series of incidents investigated by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) and sentenced to six days in jail.
Ottawa
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Top Ottawa official testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry
Ottawa city manager Steve Kanellakos says the city was only expecting 'Freedom Convoy' protesters to stay for a short period of time when they arrived in late January, based on information it was getting from Ottawa police.
Ford ‘very disappointed’ Ottawa candidates won’t use strong mayor powers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he’s disappointed that Ottawa’s leading mayoral candidates are promising not to use “strong mayor” powers the province instituted last month.
Nokia to transform 26-acre Kanata campus
Three levels of government are planning to pitch in more than $70 million for a massive expansion of Nokia’s Kanata campus.
Toronto
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers in legal strike position on Nov. 3
A union representing about 55,000 Ontario education workers, such as custodians, early childhood educators and administration staff, says it will be in a legal strike position as of Nov. 3.
Ontario makes big changes to how long campers can stay at most popular parks
Campers used to being able to book three-week trips at an Ontario provincial park may have to adjust their plans this summer.
Lotto Max jackpot goes longest in history without being won
The Lotto Max jackpot has now gone the longest in history without being won, pushing prizing for the next draw to a near record, the OLG says.
Montreal
Five men charged in Laval in connection with restaurant extortion ring
Laval police (SPL) have arrested five men who are facing arson and assault charges in connection with a string of violence against restaurant owners.
Atlantic
Man facing charges after Sunday afternoon police chase, collision in Halifax neighbourhood
Halifax Regional Police say a man is facing charges after a police chase in a quiet Armdale neighbourhood led to a collision and left two officers injured.
Flu shot vaccine appointments now available in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotians can now book an appointment for a seasonal flu vaccine. Bookings opened Monday and appointments begin Saturday.
Man injured in Newfoundland refinery explosion has died
One of the workers injured in the Sept. 2 explosion at the refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., has died, refinery owner Braya Renewables said.
Winnipeg
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Portage Avenue: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for information on a fatal crash on Portage Avenue on Sunday that left a 24-year-old woman dead.
Manitobans encouraged to get their flu shot as soon as possible
The Manitoba government is encouraging residents to get their flu shot as soon as possible.
Calgary
270 km/h! Porsche 911 driver stopped outside Calgary
A Kelowna man is facing a criminal dangerous driving charge after an RCMP officer recorded a Porsche 911 travelling at 270 km/h on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary.
Northeast blaze destroys 1 house, damages neighbouring properties
An early morning fire in a developing northeast Calgary neighbourhood destroyed one house and severely damaged two others.
RCMP seek armed suspect in Crossfield break-in
RCMP have released a surveillance image of the suspect in a recent armed break-in in Crossfield.
Edmonton
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in 111 Avenue crash traffic: police
Three vehicles were involved in a crash on 111 Avenue Monday morning which left a motorcyclist seriously injured.
Alberta premier under fire for 'misinformed' comments on Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Alberta's premier is coming under fire for comments she made online about Russia's invasion of Ukraine a few months before getting the province's top job.
Vancouver
High health risk due to air quality in parts of Fraser Valley, alerts issued across southwest B.C.
B.C.'s southwest corner remained under air quality advisories Monday, with one region seeing a high health risk due to smoky conditions.
Many of B.C.'s new mayors focused on specific actions to win their race: SFU professor
After British Columbians took to the polls to elect their local representatives, several communities across the province have new mayors.
Vancouver breaks 93-year-old temperature record amid B.C.'s warm, dry conditions
Communities across B.C. broke more temperature records Sunday as dry, summer-like weather remained in the province over the weekend.