Oxford OPP launch investigation after human remains found
CTV London
Published Sunday, February 25, 2018 5:25PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 25, 2018 5:29PM EST
Human remains have been found in Catfish Creek Conservation Area.
OPP say about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, a member of the public found the remains along the Hawkins Tract of the conservation area near Tillsonburg.
They say the identity of the remains is unknown at this time and the area is undergoing forensic examination.
The criminal investigations branch is taking over the investigation.