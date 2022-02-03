Oxford OPP investigating possible attempted abduction of teen girl
Oxford OPP are investigating after an alleged attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl in Norwich, Ont.
Police say the incident happened Wednesday around 10:50 a.m. in the area of Washington and Main Street.
The girl was walking alone when a driver tried to coerce her into his vehicle. She ran away unharmed.
The man is described as possibly in his 60's, with grey hair.
The suspect vehicle is an older model silver or grey minivan with a rounded front grill and a black roof rack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More charges laid in relation to trucker protest as Ottawa braces for influx of demonstrators this weekend
Ottawa is bracing for the upcoming weekend and possible influx of more demonstrators, as the trucker convoy protest continues in the nation's capital.
Trucker convoy GoFundMe suspended after reaching $10.1 million
GoFundMe has suspended a fundraiser for the 'Freedom Convoy' of truckers and supporters who have tied up downtown Ottawa while protesting vaccine mandates.
Feds' planned crackdown on harmful online content getting a revamp
The federal government is working with an expert panel to rework its promised online harms bill, after stakeholders identified numerous flaws that needed rectifying with their previous legislative proposal.
Conservatives name Candice Bergen as interim leader after O'Toole voted out
The Conservative Party of Canada has named Candice Bergen as interim leader following a private vote late Wednesday evening.
Police in England say young B.C. woman murdered in Essex, man in custody
Police in Essex, England, say a 19-year-old British Columbia woman has been murdered and a man is under arrest.
Partial reopening of Alberta border crossing hits snags
One lane each way has been cleared on the highway at the main United States border crossing in southern Alberta but a new problem began late Wednesday night.
Montreal-area parent outraged by depiction of criminals in child's school book
A Montreal-area father said he's shocked by the depiction of a ‘criminal’ in a high school workbook, and reached out to a civil rights advocate to act.
Ottawa police charge fourth person, issue 30 tickets in 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they issued a host of traffic tickets and charged one person criminally on Wednesday in the ongoing 'Freedom Convoy' protests downtown.
NATO says Russian buildup in Belarus is biggest in 30 years
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed concern Thursday that Russia is continuing its military buildup around Ukraine, and that it has now deployed more troops and military equipment to Belarus than at any time in 30 years.
Kitchener
-
-
Ontario reports drop in number of people in hospital with COVID-19, 75 more deaths
Ontario health officials reported a significant drop in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday.
-
When will my street be plowed in Waterloo Region and Guelph?
Snow plow drivers are out Thursday to clear roads after a snowstorm blanketed much of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region and the Guelph area. Here’s how each city prioritizes snow clearing.
Windsor
-
Snowplow tracker: Windsor crews working to clear snow
Windsor crews are working to clear city streets as a snowstorm moves through the region.
-
Windsor area gets about 15cm of snow; weather advisory still in effect
Environment Canada says the Windsor are got about 15 centimetres of snow Wednesday, but more is expected Thursday.
-
Windsor woman hits 161 blood donations after decades of giving
Christine Moody of Windsor has been donating blood nearly every three months for over four decades.
Barrie
-
Deadly collision on Highway 11south of Gravenhurst
One person has died in a crash on Highway 11 south of Gravenhurst, according to Muskoka Paramedics.
-
Snowfall and slick road conditions cancels school buses in Simcoe County
It's a snow day for the second day in a row for many students across Simcoe Muskoka on Thursday.
-
OPP seize drugs and cash on Highway 400
Police have seized drugs and cash during an impaired driving investigation on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury building evacuated after out of control cooking fire: officials
Sudbury firefighters were called to a fire at a multi-unit building on Hemlock resulting in the closure of Lorne Street, officials say.
-
Two Sudbury seniors killed in Hwy. 69 crash
Two seniors from Sudbury were killed in a crash that shut down Highway 69 for much of the day Wednesday, police say.
-
'Historic' gas prices hitting northern Ont. hardest
Drivers in northern Ontario no doubt clenched their wallets when they saw gas prices hit an all-time high in many communities Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police charge fourth person, issue 30 tickets in 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they issued a host of traffic tickets and charged one person criminally on Wednesday in the ongoing 'Freedom Convoy' protests downtown.
-
'Absolute disgrace:' Ottawa mayor blasts Conservative MPs for visiting 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson is calling on a Conservative MP to apologize for a supportive visit to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters that have been occupying downtown Ottawa since Friday.
-
Ontario's top doctor set to hold briefing Thursday after lifting of COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario's top doctor is set to hold a news conference on the pandemic later today, his first since public health restrictions began to ease this week.
Toronto
-
Toronto police must do 'everything they can' to avoid Saturday convoy devolving into situation similar to Ottawa, says mayor
Toronto Mayor John Tory said he supports police “doing everything they can” to protect residents and minimize the impact of planned protests against vaccine mandates set to take place in the city this weekend.
-
Ontario reports drop in number of people in hospital with COVID-19, 75 more deaths
Ontario health officials reported a significant drop in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday.
-
'This is flagrant bullying': Miss. mayor says of harassment allegations against city councillor
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is apologizing for not 'pushing' the city’s integrity commissioner to investigate reports of harassment of a former city councillor by a fellow councillor.
Montreal
-
'Freedom convoy' organizers on their way to Quebec City as SQ patrols National Assembly
Quebec provincial police are patrolling outside the National Assembly in anticipation of the arrival of the so-called 'Freedom Convoy.'
-
Montreal-area parent outraged by depiction of criminals in child's school book
A Montreal-area father said he's shocked by the depiction of a ‘criminal’ in a high school workbook, and reached out to a civil rights advocate to act.
-
Quebec to distribute 3.5 million COVID-19 test kits to high school, adult students
Quebec is gearing up to distribute 3.5 million COVID-19 rapid test kits to students in high schools, adult centres and vocational training programs.
Atlantic
-
Power restored to most homes in Dartmouth area after widespread outage; some schools closed
Fifteen schools in Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, Eastern Passage and surrounding communities are dismissing students this morning due to an ongoing power outage.
-
N.S. announces 6 new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday, 92 in hospital due to virus
Nova Scotia reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
N.B. reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, slight rise in hospitalizations
New Brunswick health officials reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | Manitoba childcare subsidy program to be expanded
An expansion of Manitoba’s Childcare Subsidy Program will make nearly half of all regulated spaces in the province become subsidized, the province and the federal government announced on Thursday.
-
Lanes remain closed on Portage Avenue as crews continue to fight fire on Langside Street
A section of Portage Avenue remains closed as crews continue to fight a fire that erupted at a building on Langside Street Wednesday morning.
-
Extreme cold weather forcing school and bus cancellations
Manitoba school and bus cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 2
Calgary
-
Breakthrough in Alberta border blockade, lanes open in both directions
There has been a breakthrough to resolve the impasse at a protest blockade at the United States border in southern Alberta.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
The number of Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital has surpassed 1,600 for the first time in the pandemic while also setting a new record high, according to the province’s Wednesday data update.
-
Stephen Carter out as mayor's chief of staff
Stephen Carter, Gondek's first chief of staff, announced on social media Wednesday that he has departed from the mayor's office.
Edmonton
-
Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation criticizes government's approach to border blockade
On Feb. 2, the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief and Council released a statement regarding the current U.S-Canadian border blockade in Coutts, Alberta.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell wanes while storm blasts NW Alberta
It'll be another cold day across central and northern Alberta.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
The number of Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital has surpassed 1,600 for the first time in the pandemic while also setting a new record high, according to the province’s Wednesday data update.
Vancouver
-
'I just can't believe it': B.C. teen killed in England, suspect in custody
A man has been charged with murder in Essex, England, after a 19-year-old woman from B.C. was killed, police in that city say.
-
Woman punched in the face near Vancouver SkyTrain station, suspect facing charges
One woman is facing assault charges and another is recovering after yet another stranger attack in Vancouver.
-
Novice driver clocked going nearly triple the speed limit on North Vancouver highway: RCMP
A novice driver caught going nearly three times the speed limit on a North Vancouver highway won't be behind the wheel for a while, local Mounties say.