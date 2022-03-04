Oxford OPP investigating after man tried to lure teen in Ingersoll, Ont.

Police are searching for a suspect after they say a man tried to lure a teenager into their vehicle in Ingersoll, Ont.

Officers were called to Charles Street around 8:45 p.m. Thursday for a suspicious vehicle.

Police say the driver of a van stopped and attempted to convince a 14-year-old to get inside.

The van is described as a dirty, older model white utility van, possibly with black painted graffiti.

The driver is described as male, between 20 and 40-years-old with a dark complexion, dark hair and an accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.