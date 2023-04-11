Oxford OPP investigating active incident

There aren't many details available but Oxford OPP are warning of an active incident in Norwich.

According to a post to social media, officers are "engaged in an active incident" in the area of Dufferin Street.

Residents are being advised that there is a heavy police presence in the area and are asking people to avoid the area.

One person who reached out to CTV News about the situation said police were giving commands to someone in a home asking them to surrender. This information has not been confirmed by police.

Police say updates will be provided when they become available.