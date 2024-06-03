Owners of Sarnia plant emitting benzene say they need more time

The owners of a Sarnia, Ontario, plastics plant that's been emitting dangerous levels of the cancer-causing chemical benzene say they need more time to comply with federal rules.

Environment Canada recently set out tougher air quality standards in the area in a move targeted at Ineos Styrolution.

But the company says there are potential safety risks with bringing the facility into compliance, adding that emptying all benzene from its tanks could result in more emissions.

The Ineos plant was shut down in April.