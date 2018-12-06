

Marek Sutherland, CTV London





A London business icon has passed. Marika Hayek passed away on Tuesday at the age of 86.

Hayek owned and operated the Budapest Restaurant on Dundas Street for over 61 years.

The restaurant was closed Wednesday and Thursday, but long-time customers who hadn't yet heard the news continued to show up.

Judy Binder lives in Windsor but stops in every time she's in London and says everyone is going to miss her.

"It's a sad day to hear that not only is Marika not with us, but her stories, and her humour, and how she treats customers, and makes sure they enjoy every last drop of whatever they’ve had [are gone].”

Hayek was a prominent member of the Hungarian community, and leaves a legacy of how a good restaurant can thrive.

Jenny Luong owns the neighbouring busines, Les Ciseaux, and says she was more like a grandmother.

“Marika is not just my neighbour, but our friend, our great customer. We refer to her as our partner as well...She’s like an icon of London...a star of London.”