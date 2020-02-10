LONDON, ONT. -- Elgin County OPP are thanking the public for their help in locating the owner of a stash of audio equipment found in a storage locker.

A call went out from police in January after professional audio equipment, believed to belong to a DJ or similar professional, was located in Tillsonburg.

Much of the equipment was found in high-quality Pelican cases, and police believed the rightful owner likely travelled across the region for work, with the gear likely stolen in the London area.

Speakers, sound boards, amplifiers, microphones, wiring and a lighting kit were among the items found.

Provincial police say they have now made contact with the property owner.