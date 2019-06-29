

CTV London





On June 29 at 8:25am, a vehicle heading westbound on 10th Street West was caught by radar travelling at 106km/hr in the posted 50km/hr zone.

A 25 year old female driver from Owen Sound was investigated upon conducting a vehicle stop.

As the female failed a road side breath test, she was arrested and transported to Owen sound Police Service where she provided another two breath samples registering almost twice the legal limit.

The driver has been charged with impaired operation.

The woman’s license was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.

In addition to being charged with impaired operation, the woman was charged with stunt driving because of the excessive speed.

The driver will appear in court in July.