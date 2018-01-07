

CTV London





A 27-year-old man of no fixed address is facing several charges including attempted murder following a stabbing incident Saturday morning.

Police responded to an assault in the 900 block of 2nd Avenue East.

Police say the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded money from a man.

After he didn't get any cash, he stabbed a second man multiple times.

The victim is recovering from serious injuries in hospital.

The suspect was arrested by police a short time later.

He is charged with attempted murder, robbery while armed with an offensive weapon, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, breach of probation x4.

The suspect remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

Owen Sound police are asking witnesses to come forward.