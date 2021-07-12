LONDON, ONT. -- Owen Sound police are investigating a number of assaults in the city Sunday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., officers were called to an east side residence for a fight in a driveway.

Police say three men were brandishing knives but fled before officers arrived.

About two hours later, a 28-year-old man of no-fixed address was arrested and charged. He was released with a future court date.

The other two suspects remain on the loose and will be facing numerous charges.

No injuries were reported.

In a separate incident, police say around 8:30 p.m., a female suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted while walking along the east harbour wall.

A 44-year-old man of no-fixed address was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and three counts of failing to comply with conditions of his probation orders.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing Monday.

Police say the two knew each other.