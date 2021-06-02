MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- An e-bike operator suffered serious injuries after being struck by a stolen vehicle, according to Owen Sound police.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a downtown Owen Sound convenience store.

Police say a 32-year-old Wiarton man was able to drive away with a stolen vehicle despite being confronted by its owner.

While exiting the parking lot onto 10th Street East, police say the driver struck an e-bike ridden by a 39-year-old Owen Sound resident.

The rider suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and underwent surgery.

An arrest warrant for the driver is being sought for: