Owen Sound, Ont. e-bike rider hit by stolen vehicle
Published Wednesday, June 2, 2021 4:05PM EDT
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- An e-bike operator suffered serious injuries after being struck by a stolen vehicle, according to Owen Sound police.
The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a downtown Owen Sound convenience store.
Police say a 32-year-old Wiarton man was able to drive away with a stolen vehicle despite being confronted by its owner.
While exiting the parking lot onto 10th Street East, police say the driver struck an e-bike ridden by a 39-year-old Owen Sound resident.
The rider suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and underwent surgery.
An arrest warrant for the driver is being sought for:
- dangerous operation causing bodily harm
- fail to stop at the scene of accident, cause bodily harm
- possession of property obtained by crime
- operation while prohibited