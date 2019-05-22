

CTV London





Surveillance video helped West Grey Police nab a suspected identity thief.

Police say an elderly woman had a collections letter allegedly sent to her from Money Mart in April, claiming she owned the lender thousands of dollars, even though she never had any Money Mart loans.

The woman's daughter contacted police.

Money Mart's financial crime department provided police with surveillance video from locations in the area.

A suspect was seen cashing cheques in the elderly woman’s name in Hanover, Owen Sound and Guelph.

Upon further investigation, a second victim was also found.

West Grey police have charged a 26-year-old man from Owen Sound with 13 fraud-related charges, including three counts of identity fraud.