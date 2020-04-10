LONDON, ONT. -- A 27-year-old Owen Sound man is facing a weapons charge after he was allegedly carrying a compound bow.

Police were called around 4:45 a.m. Friday for a man who was jumping in the street in the area of the 900 block of 1st Avenue East.

The suspect was eventually located in the 200 block of 10th Street East.

Police say he appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

The suspect told officers he was “just going hunting”.

He will appear in court in June to answer to the charges.